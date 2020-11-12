President Museveni has scoffed at his critics who he said always accuse him of being aged, noting that age is just a number.

A number of people, especially from the opposition have accused Museveni of being too aged to continue taking control of the country and the entire politics.

However, Museveni said the talk of age is nonsense that should be ignored by his supporters.

“This is not about biology where you talk about young and old. We are talking about ideas where you are either right or wrong. For instance, I am a Christian. The Christian idea is very old. Are we going to abandon the Christian idea because it is very many years old? Are we going to abandon the law of Moses which is 4000 years old,” Museveni said on Thursday while addressing NRM flag bearers and other leaders in West Nile sub-region at Muni university grounds in Arua city as part of his scientific campaigns.

Critics have always said President Museveni who is now 76 years and is seeking to extend his rule for a sixth elective term in office is no longer fit to run the affairs of the country.

However, speaking on Thursday, Museveni, who recently signed a deed poll to rename himself Tibuhabulwa took a swipe at critics of his age, noting that all they are talking is nonsense.

“Please, stop talking nonsense if you want to solve your problems. I was in my 20s and Mwalimu Nyerere was in his 50s but I was his follower. This was because I was following his ideas like the one of East African Federation and the idea of liberating Southern Africa. Ideas are ideas whether they are supported by the young or the old,”Museveni said.

“The issue is that, is this a correct idea of a wrong one? When you hear people talking about Biology( age), you know they don’t know what they are talking about.”

Under the theme” Securing your future” Museveni is canvassing votes in a “scientific” campaign in which he wants voters to give another five year mandate to his government to consolidate the gains achieved in the past 35 years.

He is scheduled to speak to locals in West Nile later this evening on the local radios and televisions about the ruling NRM party manifesto.