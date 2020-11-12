The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), presidential candidate, Eng. Patrick Oboi Amuriat, has taken the liberation gospel in the villages of Amuria, Kapelebyong and Katakwi.

As he was heading to his destination, Amuriat’s convoy was temporarily cut off by a flooded road leaving him with no option but to cross on foot while his cars following him closely.

His campaign comprised 18 meet and greet sessions, where locals were enthusiastically welcomed him.

Amuriat was also given many gifts by the locals which included; livestock among others.

While passing the message of hope for building a new Uganda that will work for all, the barefoot revolutionary Amuriat asked the locals to support and vote their own come 2021.

Amuriat said he will put more effort in rebuilding an economic base for the people of Teso once given the chance in the forthcoming election.

He said that the people of Teso have tested all sorts of suffering including extreme poverty which need to be solved as soon as he steps into power.

He also highlighted how Teso and other parts of the country suffered from armed conflict where many people lost lives.

He assured the people that his leadership will restore that past glory of the area.

Amuriat is expected to to conclude his campaigns in the sub region today with rallies in Kaberamaido and Kalaki before heading to Lango sub region.