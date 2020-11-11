The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Budaka, Martin Orochi has directed the district’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to vomit the covid-19 fund given to the area.

In his letter dated 9th November 2020, addressed to the CAO, Orochi demanded an explanation of the whereabouts of the Shs40million that area MPs Kezia Mbogo and Pamela Kamugo had returned to the district following directives from President Museveni.

Early this year, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga offered Shs20 million to each MP to assist them during the fight against Covid 19 pandemic, a move which sparked off outrage from the public that ended up in courts of law.

Equally, President Museveni while giving his 12th address to the nation about Covid 19 on 28th April, said the MPs had fallen into a trap by taking the Shs20 million each, accusing them of trying to divert Ugandans from focusing on the bigger fight against Covid 19.

Coinciding with the instructions by the President not to spend the money individually, Justice Michael Elubu of High court ordered that the money was taken to the district task force or let the money be sent back to the parliamentary commission account with Bank of Uganda.

“I am reliably informed that the district of Budaka just like others in Uganda received back the money that were returned by MP’s from the ministry of finance recently, for this case of Budaka to -date the whereabouts of the money is not clear, it’s against this background that I am writing to you for the following;-

(1) if received where is the money so that the entire district Covid 19 task force can put it into use ahead of the forthcoming activities of mobilization, transport, and testing of selected members of the community” the letter seen by Nile post read in part.

According to the RDC, the whereabouts and accountability of the monies remain unclear yet the money is to needed.

Orochi who chairs the district Covid 19 task force noted that since September the district did not have any Covid 19 case in the isolation center or any serious activity that could empty to the expenditure of the 40 million shillings.

While blaming some officials for being incompetent, Orochi warns that if the officers fail to avail the money henceforth, the swindlers will be investigated, apprehended, and personally be held responsible for their dubious acts.

He blames some leaders for being silent as gross graft chocks the district.

When contacted at his office yesterday, The Deputy CAO Budaka Mr. Fredrick Kitutu acknowledged receipt of the money but quickly added that the money was spent following the stipulated guidelines.

He neither confirmed nor denied that the money was spent secretly without the knowledge and approval of the district covid 19 task force.

“What I know is that the district received the money and it was spent in respect to the guidelines, however why the taskforce was not informed is a matter to be discussed and the meeting to that effect has been summoned”

He added that the money was used to pay the service provider and some pending debts but within the guideline.

In October concerned residents led by one Moses Botte threatened to storm the district headquarters to demonstrate over the failure by the district leadership to contain the spread of the virus to the neighboring communities.