Swedish based forward, Alexis Bakka has joined the list of two other players to have pulled out of the Cranes squad that will face South Sudan in double duel later this month.

Bakka, who was part of the 20 foreign-based players summoned by the Northern Irish tactician, Johnathan McKinstry for the Cranes job but on Tuesday, it was announced that the player will not honor the invite after reportedly picking up an injury.

The forward joins Alex Kakuba who tested positive for Coronavirus and Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru to pull out of the duel between Uganda and South Sudan set for tomorrow, Thursday and the return leg on Monday in AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

The team, however, got a boost when Swedish-based defender Ronald Mukiibi, Joseph Ochaya and Kizito Luwagga who ply their trade in DR.Congo and Israel respectively joined the camp ahead of the game.

The Cranes will have their last training on Wednesday morning at the St.Mary’s stadium in Kitende, ahead of the Thursday game.

Uganda is top of Group B in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with four points out of the two games so far played.

Burkina Faso, Malawi and South Sudan are the other teams in the group.