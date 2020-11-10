Police has warned the public to refrain from gathering along roadside or highway to welcome different presidential candidates in their areas.

The warning follows different incidents where hundreds of supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) have paralysed traffic along different roads waiting to wave to Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said such practice violates Covid-19 guidelines and puts the lives of people at risk.

“We are going to use our crowd dispersal method to ensure that we polish these areas,”said Enanga.

He also urged all the candidates to ensure that they strictly follow all the guidelines that have been put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“The joint task force would like to remind all candidates about the very crucial guidelines that they need to follow. We are going to put emphasis on timing to ensure that all campaigns are conducted between 7AM to 6 PM in accordance with the harmonised candidates campaign programmes,”he said.

He noted that all the activities that are done outside these timings will attract enforcement action from the joint security task force.

The campaigns for presidential candidates and those seeking directly elected parliamentary seats officially began yesterday 9th November 2020.

According to the guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission, the candidates have to adhere to a number of standard operating procedures, including not holding mass rallies and processions but only convening meetings of not more than 200 people, to avoid the spread of the pandemic.