Formerly attached to the People Power pressure group and now an ardent supporter of President Museveni, blogger Ashburg Kato has finished constructed a powerful house for his parents, an achievement he says has been enabled by president Museveni.

Kato who said the house is at 97 percent complimented President Museveni for helping full fill this dream

“I will make a sole post thanking President Museveni for indirectly and unknowingly fulfilling five of my biggest dreams and this house is one of those dreams. As of now, let me go on my knees and boldly say THANK YOU MY GODFADHA … May Allah reward you with another Kisanja and many more,” Kato wrote.

He also thanked events promoter Balaam Barugahara for hooking him from a “small pond” and exposing him to a world of winners.

“They call me Big Fish simply because of your fishing efforts. Also, I took seriously the advice u gave me, I remember u told me to make my mum happy first and then the world will be easy for me at last. Thank you, uncle,” he added.

The blogger maintained that he now looks up to another achievement of building his own house and the process has commenced.