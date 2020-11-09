By Samuel Muhimba

Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Executive Director, Dr. Ben Manyindo has retired from his role effective 1st November, 2020, the bureau has revealed.

Manyindo retires from his executive role having served at the bureau for 22 years since 1998.

He joined the Bureau in 1998 as the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Technical Operations before rising to the position of the Executive Director in 2012 where he has been at the helm for last 8 years.

Manyindo’s retirement was confirmed by UNBS in a public notice.

“The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) wishes to inform the General Public and all Stakeholders that its long serving Executive Director, Eng. Dr. Ben Manyindo has retired from UNBS Service with effect from 1st November, 2020” reads the notice.

The Bureau acknowledged the great contributions made by Dr. Manyindo towards its growth in terms of infrastructure and service delivery during his 22- year tenure.

According to UNBS, Mr. David Livingstone Ebiru who is the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Management and Financial Services at the Bureau has been appointed as the Acting Executive Director until the process of recruiting the substantive Executive Director is concluded.

“The National Standards Council, Management and the entire UNBS family wishes Dr. Ben Manyindo the very best of life after his service with the Bureau and welcomes Mr. David Livingstone Ebiru as the Acting “- UNBS management commended.

UNBS says it is committed to continue performing its critical mandate of developing, promoting and enforcing national standards in order to protect the safety and health of consumers and the environment against dangerous and sub-standard products.