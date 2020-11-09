The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has postponed his Northern Uganda campaign launch to Tuesday, November 9, 2020 and dedicated it to his slain driver, Yasin Kawuma.

According to the Electoral Commission official campaign program, NUP was scheduled to kick off their campaigns today in Northern Ugandan districts of Packwach, Nebbi and Arua.

While addressing journalists at their Kamwokya based Secretariat however, the party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said that there was a delay in confirming the program and as such, they postponed the program to Tuesday.

Ssenyonyi said that NUP chose Northern Uganda because the region has for long been sidelined and their campaign comes to showcase their promise of inclusiveness.

“For long, people in Northern Uganda are treated as if they are not Ugandans. Our campaign comes to tell them that there is still hope,” Ssenyonyi said.

Ssenyonyi urged the Electoral Commission to take charge of the elections and ensure a leveled ground of all the candidates.

In his speech before he set off for Arua, NUP presidential candidate Kyagulanyi said that they have started a journey will end in State House Entebbe. He decided to start the campaign in Arua to send a message to the ruling regime, that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

“As all of you know, some two years ago I was supposed to be a dead man in Arua. There was a n assassination attempt that unfortunately took the life of my driver and friend, Yasin Kawuma. Many friends were brutalised but by the grace of God, we are still here and getting stronger, “Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that they are going to Arua to tell West Nile that as it was a place of the promise, it must be the place of fulfillment and he dedicated the campaign to the slain Yasin Kawuma.

” To my friend, Yasin Kawuma, you might not be standing with us today, but you stand in us. I dedicate this campaign to you,” Kyagulanyi noted.

According to Ssenyonyi, NUP will follow all the guidelines as received by the EC and Kyagulanyi will meet only 70 people in each of the districts he will be going to.

Ssenyonyi said that although they don’t agree with most of the guidelines, they are willing to abide by the law.