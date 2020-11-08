President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni has congratulated Joe Biden upon his election as the next United States of America President.

Democrat Biden won the White House after defeating incumbent, Donald Trump in a tight race.

In a statement on his social media accounts, Museveni said he looks forward to continued relations between Uganda and the US.

“President-elect of the USA, congratulations and greetings from the people of Uganda. The USA, with its big black population of 47.4 million people, as well as a large Christian population that are linked with us by faith, with deep thinking, could easily be a natural ally of Uganda and Africa,” Museveni said on Sunday afternoon.

He emphasized the cordial relations between the US and Uganda that he said should continue to flourish during the new administration in the US.

“The previous American Presidents have already started on positively using these linkages by putting in place the African Growth And Opportunity Act (AGOA) – a law that, since 18th May 2000, has been giving 6,500 types of African goods, quota-free, tax- free access to the USA market. We salute this policy and hope that President Biden will maintain it.”

Earlier, the ruling NRM party has also congratulated Biden upon the victory to join a host of other global leaders who have also sent in congratulatory messages to the new US President.

Biden, with a record of more than 74 million people beat the incumbent, Donald Trump who has now become the first one-term president since George H. W. Bush at the start of the 1990s.