The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has promised that his government will improve the welfare of health workers and security forces if he takes over leadership in 2021.

Kyagulanyi made these remarks as the NUP finally launched its manifesto on Saturday at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara putting an end to an eventful week for the party.

Some NUP party leaders like spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi attended the launch on clutches following a brawl with security forces on Tuesday after Kyagulanyi’s nomination.

In his remarks, Kyagulanyi said that the NUP manifesto under the theme of “A New Uganda” will run on a ‘Fist Five’ program which is;

1) A people-centred governance

2) Equal access to quality health and education services

3) Inclusive economic development

4) Land natural resources and environmental protection

5) National security and international relations.

Kyagulanyi promised to prioritise teachers, health workers and the security forces welfare.

“Our promise to the teachers of Uganda is that we shall prioritise their welfare. Teachers must not wait for three months to be paid a salary that is not even enough to pay school fees for their own children,”

He added, “Our promise to the health workers is that their work will be respected and rewarded by government.”

Kyagulanyi noted that Uganda loses over 100 doctors every year who leave the country in search for greener pastures abroad.

On Security forces

Kyagulanyi said that to date, police officers in Uganda continue to live in old asbestos roofed houses which will have to change in his government. Kyagulanyi said that the minimum to an officer will be shs 1 million.

“Our promise to our men and women in uniform is that they will be paid better as soon as we are in government,” Kyagulanyi said.

Promise to youth

Kyagulanyi said that in his first term of office, his government plans to create five million jobs by refocusing priorities, investing in technology and embarking on a massive industrialisation agenda.

Earlier on, Kyagulanyi was handed a spear by Ankole sub region NUP leaders, as ritual endorsing his leadership and guidance.

Kyagulanyi was also christened “Musinguzi”.