The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine yesterday shook Mbarara city, leaving security personnel who had been deployed to keep him at bay overwhelmed and his supporters, yearning for more.

Kyagulanyi had gone to Mbarara to officially launch his manifesto but it has become the practice, there was heavy security deployment and a cloud of anxiety hang over Kakyeka stadium where the event was held.

For hours, police fired tear gas and engaged in running battles with his supporters as they tried to limit the gathering to 70 people in accordance with Covid-19 SOPs.

But the supporters persisted and when matters came to a head, they forcefully broke into the stadium to soak in Kyagulanyi’s message of a “New Uganda.”

His supporters also gave him an Ankole name, “Musinguzi” and handed a traditional stool and spear as a sign of confidence in his leadership.

Bobi Wine was given the name during the launch of his presidential manifesto which took place in Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara on Saturday

Jolly Mugisha, the NUP coordinator Western Uganda said in Western Uganda being a new born baby,the baby is always given a stool or bed in which to sleep.

“To us, the people of Western Uganda, you’re like a newborn baby to a woman who has been barren for a long time and all of a sudden God gives her a child. We, therefore, name you, “Musinguzi” implying victory,”she said

Mugisha noted that as the people of Western region they officially receive Bobi Wine as their incoming president 2021.

“We are therefore requesting our Mzee to help you with on this stool.We are also giving you a spear.In Ankole a spear is a symbol of leadership.We give you this spear so that you can lead us and protect us from all harm,”she said.

Speaking to the people of Mbarara at the same event,Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi,said:”This person whom you have given the name Musinguzi will enable you to win. But, that will only happen if you support him,”

Kyagulanyi welcomed his new name and said from “today on, I am called Musinguzi and I want to give you assurance that we shall emerge victorious.”

He said the greatness of any nation lies in patriotic leaders not well written manifestos and policy statements that never get implemented.

“The greatness of any nation does not lie in the beauty of manifesto or how many beautiful policy documents that have been written but rather in the commitment of leaders to say what they mean and mean what they say,” he said as the crowd roared.

NUP’s manifesto is based on what is described as people-centred governance, equal access to quality health and education services, inclusive economic development, land, natural resources and environmental protection and national security and international relations.