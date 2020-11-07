National Unity Platform (NUP) manifesto launch that is scheduled for Saturday has been cleared by the zonal police in Mbarara, Nile Post has learnt.

NUP was however warned to follow all the required standard operating procedures (SOPs) if this is to happen.

In a statement issued by the police commander for Ankole – Kigezi, Abas Byakagaba, NUP can go ahead with their launch but police will not think twice to swing into action if the SOPs are neglected.

“We shall not hesitate to disperse any form of rallies and crowds with reasonable force if they behave contrary,” Byakagaba said.

According to David Lewis Rubongoya, the Secretary General of NUP, their launch will take place in Kakuba Division, Mbarara City at their Western region offices which they will officially launch with the manifesto.

Rubongoya said that they are ready to follow all the guidelines of social distancing and inviting only 70 guests so that they work within the law.

“We shall respect all the SOPs and we don’t expect police interfere with our program because we are a registered political party in this country,” Rubongoya said.

NUP was meant to launch manifesto from their Kamwokya Secretariat, but the arrest of Kyagulanyi after nomination made that impossible on Tuesday.