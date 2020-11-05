Herbert Sseryazi

A twenty-six year old woman has allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Lake Victoria with her two year-old child in Mpata sub-county in Mukono district.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Buwunga landing landing site at around 10pm. The deceased has been identified Sylvia Nakyejwe.

The bodies of the woman and her child were recovered by Buwunga fishermen.

Area residents said that Nakyejwe, who was new in the area, had been earning her living as a petty fish seller and vendor of samosas.

Residents who had interacted with her said the deceased had been unhappy with the father of child and separated. She had come to Buwunga to live on her own.

Eye witnesses last spotted alive at a bar that night with her child. They saw her leave and were shocked to learn that she had died at the lake by drowning later that night.

Buwunga village information officer Godfrey Byakatonda revealed that Nakyejwe had attempted suicide several times. She was always intercepted by residents who stopped her in time.

The Mpata police post officials and local leaders handed over bodies to the family members for burial.

Our effort to seek police comment from Mukono police where futile as they declined to comment.