Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate, Joan Ketty Acaa, has dismissed the common nuisance case that was slapped against Dr Stella Nyanzi.

Nyanzi, 46, a former Makerere University research fellow had been charged alongside businessmen, Godfrey Katongole, 34, and Isaac Newton, 34.

However court dismissed the case after the state failed to present any witnesses.

“In the interest of justice, I note that the prosecution has failed to adduce court with witnesses since July when the suspects were arraigned for plea. The case against the three is hereby dismissed for want of prosecution and the accused are hereby set free, unless held on other charges,” Acaa ruled.

Prosecution had contended that Dr Nyanzi, Katongole, Newton and others still at large on July 8 at Nakasero Market within Kampala City, behaved in a manner that caused inconvenience to other people.

On that day, they carried placards with inscriptions: “We are tired of the lockdown and you are using Covid-19 to violate human rights.”