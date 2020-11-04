Human rights activists have condemned police brutality meted on opposition presidential candidates during the last day of nomination.

The condemnation followed the tear gas, bullets and arrests that characterised the last day of presidential nominations as NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi and FDC’s Patrick Amuriat were both forcefully arrested.

Activists condemned police actions in the strongest terms possible saying such acts must stop before 2021 general election.

“A country where the regime thinks election is a situation of war and treats opposition members as enemies. Bobi Wine and Patrick Amuriat were brutalised and dehumanised, NUP officials injured during nominations by partisan security officers,”said Sarah Bireete, executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance.

The executive director of the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative, Dr. Livingstone Ssewanyana, said the police brutality meted on some opposition candidates was unfortunate and uncalled for.

Activists tasked the Electoral Commission to stand independently and ensure a safe, free and fair electoral process ahead of 2021 general polls.