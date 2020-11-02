Kampala Central Lions Club members last week raised Shs 20 million towards purchasing life jackets and carrying out medical camps for vulnerable residents living along Lake Bunyonyi, in Kabale District.

This comes at a time when media has reported rampant cases of residents drowning in the lake on their way to and from Kabale town.

“Lions Club is unlike other organisations which provide condolence assistance to only the dead. Four us, we mind about the wellbeing of vulnerable Ugandans who will appreciate our humanitarian gestures when they are still alive,” said Lydia Ibingira, the Kampala Central president.

She appreciated Joint Medical stores for spearheading the fundraising cause by contributing Five Million shillings at the initial stage of kick starting the program.

Dr Elly Karuhanga, who presided over the fundraising said: “I feel so privileged to stand and speak to you as a Ugandan. We can now go and relax in Lake Bunyonyi because of the Lions Club contribution towards saving the lives of communities and visitors who come and cross the lake on boats”.

Dans Naturinda Nshekanabo, Lions Club Uganda Governor, District 411B, said Lions Club has been carrying out Diabetes awareness campaigns and treatment of preventable blindness across the country.

“Our Primary objectives are to save lives and assist the most vulnerable communities in Ugandan society,” he said.

He called upon patriotic Ugandans to join the Lions Club because it’s the only organisation that addresses the plight of the poor.