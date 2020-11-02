The National Unity Platform (NUP) has announced plans to officially unveil their manifesto that will guide their plan for ‘A new Uganda.’

According to the Electoral Commission program, NUP presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine will be nominated on Tuesday, 3rd November 2020 at 10:00am.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi in a press conference held this afternoon at their Secretariat in Kamwokya said that after nomination, they will head to their offices to launch their election manifesto.

“We expect to be nominated at 10:00am and after that we will come straight to this place (Our offices in Kamwokya) to launch our manifesto,”Ssenyonyi said.

Kyagulanyi’s nomination

In his brief, Kyagulanyi said that despite the intimidation, he will spend Monday night at his home in Magere where he will set off with nine people as required by the Electoral Commission to head for nomination on Tuesday morning.

In a letter accessed by this website, Kyagulanyi is supposed to follow this route to Kyambogo: Magere, Kumbuzi, Kisaasi, Ntinda, Stretcher Road, Spear Motors, Kyambogo University Junction and the nomination venue.

Kyagulanyi said that he will respect this route because he wants to reach the nomination venue in time but warned police against brutalising his supporters.

“We saw police today as the NRM aspirant headed for his nomination, they offered security to his supporters who lined up on the road, and we expect the same treatment,” Kyagulanyi noted.

Kyagulanyi also urged Ugandans to dress up in red and join the celebration from wherever they will be.

“”Tomorrow as we head for our nomination, put on anything red that you have. It could be a red shirt, red tie, red ribbon, and yes, a red beret, etc,” Kyagulanyi said.

Party spokesperson, Ssenyonyi, said that they are willing to work within the EC requirements and will set off with only nine people but if Ugandans line up to wave to Kyagulanyi, police should behave like they behaved today when they allowed Museveni’s supporters to line up along the road and wave to their candidate.

Ssenyonyi said that the continued provocation by the security officers might lead to unwarranted violence and has urged them to cease.