The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has applauded Ugandan businesswoman of Somali descent, Amina Hersi Morghe for her entrepreneurial skills and business milestones that have been of great value to the economy and local population.

Speaker Kadaga said that Morghe had managed to excel and grow in business despite the incessant hurdles she encountered during her rise up the ladder.

“She is a strong and committed woman who will weather whatever storm life throws at her to excel that is why we are here to celebrate an important milestone; her opening a sugar factory,” she added.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by Morghe on Wednesday 21, October 2020 at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Kadaga congratulated her upon launching the first female owned sugar factory in East Africa.

The dinner was graced by a number of dignitaries notable among them the First Lady of Somalia, Sainab Abdi Moallim and the Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Kadhar Mohamed.

Atiak Sugar Factory in the Northern district Amuru is intended to help rebuild the local economy and create business opportunities especially for women. It has a capacity to crush 1,650 tonnes (1,650,000 kilogrammes) of raw cane daily, producing 66,000 tonnes (66,000,000 kilogrammes) of sugar annually.