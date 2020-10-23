President Museveni’s advisor on Kampala Affairs Catherin Kusasira has come out with guns blazing, accusing events promoter, and NRM self-proclaimed middleman Balaam Barugahara of deliberately blocking her and others from accessing her boss- Museveni.

Kusasira in an interview with NBS TV’s uncut lambasted Balaam for being selfish and self-glorifying.

The president advisor claimed that Balaam has time and again blocked her from meeting her boss. She said Balaam’s behavior has been consistent with other people including fellow singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool.

“Balaam does not want anyone to come to the president, he does not want people to be better. It is shocking that such a wealthy man behaves as such. He has also blocked Bebe Cool, that is why you see him (Bebe Cool) quiet,” she said.

According to Kusasira, the matter of meeting the president has been monopolized by Balaam who continues to bad mouth everyone to the president.

“Balaam told Museveni that the money he gives Bebe Cool is used to buy Zuena (Bebe’s wife) teddy bears, and clothes instead of mobilizing youth. You should ask Bebe Cool, he knows the truth, that is why he kept quiet,” she said.

She accused Balaam of cheating people by deducting on pledges from President Museveni.

“I am very sure Bad Black did not get the money promised to her. People like Ashburg Kato are still demanding and Balaam has a hand in it. I am not sure I have met a person with such a bad heart as Balaam’s” she lamented.

Kusasira says that at one time when they met the president, she suggested that the fountain of honor comes to the rescue of artists; Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael and Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye, but Balaam interfered by volunteering to use his money and seek a refund later.

“Balaam told the president that he would use his own money and get paid later. How did he know what amount the president had prepared for each of them? How sure are we that what he was going to give them is what he would ask for in refund?” she posed.

“Even then, he (Balaam) did not give them anything,” she added.

Kusasira claims that Balaam has learned a habit of embarrassing important people including ministers, by gossiping about them to other parties.

“He picks a phone call and puts a minister on the loudspeaker, then you hear the minister asking for some money and he later starts talking ill about them. That is a terrible habit and not humane at all,” she said.

“He gave me Shs90m for my concert, and when I paid him back, he went around saying I survived otherwise he was going to confiscate my car, such a bad person!”

She, however, expressed delight that Balaam has been blocked from meeting the president as well.

“I am so angry with Balaam and I am happy he has been blocked as well.”