A locally made ventilator called Bulamu has been launched in Uganda today. The ventilator was officially launched by the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng.

Bulamu is intended to support life in hospitals and health centres around the country. Dr Aceng launched Bulamu today on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

‘Bulamu’ is a Luganda word which is loosely translated as ‘Life’.

The innovation was spearheaded by Makerere University and the government of Uganda through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation under its local manufacturing firm, Kiira Motors.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Aceng said that she hopes Bulamu ventilators will be installed in various health centres around the country for all patients who might need them.

She said, “I am glad to unveil the Bulamu ventilator locally made by Kiira Motors. Proud to see such innovations from our very own.”

“I look forward to Bulamu Ventilators in our health facilities not just for COVID-19 patients but also for other patients who may require them. Well done teams,” Aceng said.

The launch comes at a time when the country is easing lockdown restrictions with the return of public transport.

Experts have warned the Coronavirus cases are expected to surge if the public becomes complacent. Dr. Aceng urged members of the public to remain vigilant.

“I feel sad when I see what is going on downtown. Remind each other that Covid-19 is still with us,” Aceng added.

The Bulamu ventilator comes with a backup system in case of power failure and it can be connected to solar power.