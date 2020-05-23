Staff at Mukono based Uganda Christian University have become the latest victims of the current Coronavirus pandemic after the institution suspended their contracts.

In a May 22 note to all staff, the university vice chancellor, Rev. Canon Dr. John Ssenyonyi said they had been greatly affected by the measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus like the closure of education institutions by government.

“The closure of business of Uganda Christian University (UCU) on March 20, 2020 means the university cannot collect tuition and other fees unpaid and due from continuing students for the Easter semester. Further, the university has not made an admissions or received back our continuing students for the trinity semester and as such cannot collect any tuition and other charges,”Ssenyonyi says in the note to staff.

The UCU vice chancellor explains that it is only prudent that they suspend staff contracts indefinitely because they cannot cope with the current situation.

“In light of the above, management has taken into consideration the current and very unusual circumstances. The performance of the duties, obligations and responsibilities under the contracts of employment will stand suspended effective June, 1, 2020.”

The university says all the affected employees will not be required to report for work as there will be nothing for them to do.

“UCU will pay salaries for the month of May 2020 only to all members of staff on full time employment contracts at the rate of 75% of what is due to each of them under their respective contracts. This is all the university will be able to pay,” the university vice chancellor said.

The development comes barely two weeks after the Islamic University in Uganda(IUIU) suspended the contracts for its employees.

In a May 14, 2020 letter by the university secretary, Hussein Lukyamuzi; contracts of all university staff members were suspended indefinitely until the institution resumes operations.