The deputy speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, has said that government needs to create a fund which is dedicated to solving emergencies in the country,

Oulanyah said the contingency fund, which is provided for by the Constitution, is not being implemented, which is why the country continues to suffer when there are disasters.

“We always suffer but in the Constitution, there is something called “contingency fund” but up to now the response of that fund has not been sufficient to deal with disaster,”he said.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event where the Uganda Bikers Association delivered mattresses worth Shs15 million to the Red Cross Society in Mengo.

These donations are meant to help the people of Kasese who were displaced by floods.

Oulanyah said every time there is an emergency, Uganda has to look for financial support from elsewhere which is not good.

“If we had an organised system, if we had a fund that is created, we would be more competent to respond instantly because we have funds to support the mechanism that we have in place,”he said.

He called upon Ugandans to continue supporting communities which have been ravaged by continuous disasters.

He said disasters like locusts, floods and Covid-19 pandemic have overwhelmed the government.

“We are really under attack. A person who has been looking after himself and family very well all of a sudden is incapacitated by a natural disaster and that’s why we should respond and give support,” he said.

The secretary general of Red Cross Society, Robert Kwesiga, appreciated the donations and called upon other volunteers to support the vulnerable families who are currently suffering in the Rwenzori region.