It’s been a few months now since the last time I saw you but I still remember the very moment that I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with you.

It was actually a Friday like this one and I was sitting somewhere in the corner that I saw you talking about something that you seemed to be very passionate about with a group of friends. At that moment, I knew that I wanted to do life with you.

I started imagining you and I talking about things that set our souls on fire.

I imagined you and I talking about our dreams, our future projections and things that we’re both very passionate about. I built castles in the air and I still remember how this made me feel about you.

I will be honest with you; I was scared of approaching you until I told myself that I had nothing to lose if you had pushed me away. But now that you didn’t, I know that I really had a lot to lose. You added taste to my tasteless life.

I am not sure if the moments we had, the eats we shared, and the talks, the laughter, the pictures and the experiences we went through with together still mean anything to you.

On my side, these are things I will forever cherish and I promise to keep them close until the end of time. They will never fade.

Letting you go at the end of your scheduled stay was one of the most painful things that I have had to endure all my life and look at us now, separated by borders, gigantic rivers, tallest of mountains and deepest lakes.

I have never really cared about Valentines Day all my life but seeing all these couples and a lot of red without you next to me fills my heart with a feeling of downheartedness.

I do miss everything about you and this letter is just to let you know that one-day, if you let me, I will gather strength to embark on a journey to try and find you.

I will find you. Happy valentines, from wherever you’re reading this from.