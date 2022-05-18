Kampala Capital City Authority and the Parish Development Model Committee have mapped out ways through which the city’s residents will benefit from the programme for improved incomes.

This as KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka met the Kampala Parish Development Model Committee where 1,000 committee members from Kampala City have been equipped with knowledge on how to implement the programme.

Drawn from the 99 parishes that make up the city, the committee members went through a five-day training on various aspects of managing and implementing the program.

PDM is a shs 490b government program meant to eradicate poverty through execution of development activities at the parish level.

Kisaka commended the government for providing the funds to improve the household incomes and the quality of life of the city folk.

“Central government has made a decision to bring money to the parish. This money will be a revolving fund that can be borrowed through SACCOs,” Kisaka said.

She noted that the committees are the eyes of the programme and need to be thoroughly trained for its success.

“We gathered all PDM committees today to share the gospel and vision of the programme. As KCCA we are getting ready and will ensure we do periodic training so that the programme is properly understood,” Kisaka noted.

She explained that beyond the implementation of the programme, the PDM is going to be helpful for service delivery.

The NRM director mobilisation, Rosemary Sseninde commended KCCA for mobilising the leaders and training them.

“Many people don’t understand what this program is intended for, training these leaders will help us a lot to bring more people on board,” Sseninde said.

The Parish Development Model was launched on Feb 26 2022, in Kibuku district, Bukedi sub-region as a government flagship programme geared towards wealth creation and poverty eradication among Ugandans.

The model positions the “Parish” as the epicentre and reference unit for planning, implementation, supervision and accountability to drive socio-economic transformation.