Government has been urged to expedite the historical buildings, sites and monuments bill and have it passed into law which will be instrumental in the preservation of historic buildings in order to recognise and remember our past.

The remarks made during the consultative workshop on “the need to safeguard Kampala’s historical buildings, sites and monuments.

Last week, the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU) organised a meeting to raise awareness about the need to safeguard historical sites and buildings.

Barbra Babweteera, the executive director, Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda told The Nile Post after the engagement that Kampala’s historical sites face consequences of urbanisation, rapid population growth and the pressing drive for modernity.

She said these have created a constant demand for new, higher-density development, often on plots which are already occupied by historical buildings and sites.

“Many valuables built and natural heritage sites have been lost forever. The risk of losing further this heritage is real, and needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency. For the last 3 years, KCCA has consulted different stakeholders and it has held committee meetings and retreats to review the ordinance. In the previous council, the ordinance was read twice, and it is our humble prayer that the current council will pass it,” said Babweteera.

She explained that culture provides character and identity to cities, towns and villages and their location.

“These sites and buildings indeed reassure people about the existence of life before the present day, while reflecting ambitions that may or may not be realised. In this era of globalisation, with fast changing identities and aspirations, the importance of conservation for the benefit of future generations cannot be overlooked,” she said.

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, said an important part of what gives a city its character is its history and one way of acknowledging this history is by preserving historic buildings, spaces and structures.

These come in a number of ways including style of architecture, or represent a significant era, or a milestone in the city’s history or an event.

Lukwago said the bill for an ordinance that is proposed to save historic buildings should be of public interest so that it protects the cultural legacy, educational, aesthetic, economic and tourism benefits that will be maintained and enriched for future generations of Kampala and Uganda at large.