The National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has asked Tanzania’s opposition party, Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) to join forces with him and remove President Yoweri Museveni’s regime.

Kyagulanyi made the call on Thursday after addressing the General Assembly of Tanzania’s largest opposition party, CHADEMA.

In his statement, the NUP principle thanked the people of Tanzania and East Africa in general for always supporting each other in the fight against ‘oppression’ in their respective countries.

“It is such unity that helped them regain independence from colonialists starting with Tanzania in 1961, Uganda in 1962, and Kenya in 1963.” Kyagulanyi said.

He asserted that it is the spirit of the same unity that Tanzanians deployed during the 1970s to help Uganda in fighting the government of Idi Amin.

Kyagulanyi thus appealed to Tanzania’s biggest opposition party to do the same and rally behind him to remove Museveni’s government which has been in power since 1986.

Kyagulanyi observed that despite leading a spirited fight for democratic and constitutional reforms in Tanzania, CHADEMA’s quest for freedom, like in many African countries, has not been smooth.

“Its Chairman Freeman Mbowe was released just recently after spending seven months in jail on politically-motivated terrorism charges. His deputy and 2020 presidential flag bearer, Tundu Mughwai Lissu, is still in exile after surviving an attempted assassination,” he said.

He praised the CHADEMA party for withstanding the challenges in its fight for the freedom of Tanzanians.

“I congratulated our CHADEMA comrades upon the gains they have registered in their struggle so far, and encouraged them to soldier on until they achieve true freedom.”

The development comes a few hours after the Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan left Uganda following a two-day official visit on the invitation of President Museveni.

The two leaders discussed energy, trade, travel and health cooperation, among others as both countries move to further strengthen ties.