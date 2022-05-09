Arguably one of the most impressive voices out of Nigeria, Chidozie GodsFavour, aka Fave SZN, is coming to town, and will be performing live at Club Guvnor this Friday May 13th.

Fave has been on a roll, releasing one amazing hit song after another.

From Beautifully, Baby Riddim, to Mr Man, Fave continues to demonstrate herself as a distinguished talent in every song she releases.

And it comes as no surprise that Smirnoff, the World’s best-selling premium spirit, is partnering with the ‘Shorts Na Lessu’ event organisers to fly in the Nigerian star to perform at Club Guvnor, this Friday May 13th.

Smirnoff brand manager Annet Nakiyaga described Fave as a perfect choice to add some spice to the brand’s latest ‘Turn Up The Taste’ campaign.

“Smirnoff doesn’t only turn up the taste, but also turns up the party. Fave is one of the most outstanding musicians on the continent, and together with the Shorts Na Lessu team, we envision a party that will turn up revelers’ tastes this Friday.

Our wish is for our consumers to enjoy the classy taste of Smirnoff, while dancing to one of Africa’s finest musicians of the moment,” Annette said.

An equally excited Fave, took to her social media platforms and announced that she is indeed coming to town.

“UGANDAAA I’m comingggg!!! Who’s showing me around???Tour guides apply here pls,” Fave posted.

Short Na Lessu, the event organisers of the, have in the past delivered amazing experiences at their events that are known to attract thousands of young fun loving Ugandans.

Besides Fave, the event shall feature a lineup of celebrated disc spinners that will include, DJ Bryan, Selector Jay, DJ Dash and others.

Early bird tickets are going for Shs 75k, and can be accessed online by clicking www.quicket.co.ug.

Tickets will be going for Shs 100,000 at the door.