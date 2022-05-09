The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga has urged the government to deliver on its earlier promise, to support ‘volunteer’ organisations whose works have transformed the lives of the people in the country.

Mpuuga was speaking during the launch of the centenary celebrations of the congregation in Nkokonjeru, Buikwe district over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was also aimed at fundraising for a monumental building of 100 rooms in memory of the congregation’s founder commonly known as Mother Kevin Teresa.

Mpuuga said institutions such as the Little Sisters of St Francis of Assisi congregation which runs a number high performance schools such as Mt. St. Mary’s college Namagunga and health facilities such as Nsambya Hospital deserve a hand from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Covid-19 attacked us, I remember making a statement on the floor of Parliament challenging ourselves to consider the humble works of these organisations, I still strongly suggest that government needs to move fast, volunteers like the Little Sisters congregation need to benefit from the presence of a government,” Mpuuga said.

Addressing the Vice President, Jessica Alupo who was present at the function, Mpuuga reiterated a promise made by the prime minister to extend financial support to volunteer organisations.

“When I gave the statement on this matter in Parliament, the response from the prime minister was that ‘yes we are seriously considering it’, so today is the reminder to track the commitment from the prime minister,” he said.

Alupo promised to work with Mpuuga in mobilising other legislators to support this cause, in addition to a cash contribution of Shs 30 Million she made towards the monumental building.

“We shall go and discuss on how to support these institutions in another forum, I can promise that I will work with you to mobilize our other colleagues, because we know the 100 rooms need to be completed,” Alupo said.

Mpuuga contributed Shs 10 million on behalf of the office of leader of the opposition.