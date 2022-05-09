Artiste Samalie Karungi alias Sheebah Katungi has narrated a shocking ordeal in which she claims that a certain eminent member of the government tried to sexually impose himself on her while she chilled away in her car.

According to the Nkwatako singer, she was in her car lolling as she waited for a stage performance when this “big person” in the government pulled the doors open and started touching her.

The Njooya singer says that the person who used his security might having appeared with a huge security detail, they neutralised her team members and started “acting funny in an inappropriate way”.

“One of the people you respect and call real role models. This old pervert was acting funny with me in my car, they opened my car with his security, I was asleep, he was trying to be inappropriate, no shame no remorse, nothing,” she narrated.

Sheebah claims that she was angry enough and contemplated not performing but later thought about the money and job so she decided to proceed and perform.

The ndiwanjawulo singer said she almost returned the money but did not delve into the details of whether it happened. She later lamented that such people are treating girls out there worse unabated.

The singer refuses to mention the person behind the acts, but goes on and on into the book of lamentations, asking for consideration from certain types of men to look at every woman like their daughter.