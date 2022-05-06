The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party secretary, Richard Todwong has tasked the party women MPs to mobilise for a massive victory for the party in the forthcoming women’s council elections.

Todwong’s call follows official communication from the Electoral Commission (EC) about the elections whose process kicks off next month.

According to the recently released EC road map, the electoral process will cover the period between June-August.

Speaking on Thursday at the party secretariat at the party’s headquarters, Kyadondo Road, Todwong asked the NRM women MPs to be in the driving seat of mobilising for victory from the grassroots to upwards.

“We all know that these elections start from the village to the national level and we also know your importance in your districts and your constituencies. We would, therefore, like you to take the lead in mobilising to make sure that we organise our women at the village level as we progress upwards,” Todwong said.

He also indicated that their plan is for the mobilisation of women’s elections if possible to coincide with the mobilisation for the party structure elections and the update of the party register.

“We realised that the last general elections caused the party a lot of pain because we did not have enough time to organise the party register. So we are in a conversation with the party chairman and the central executive committee (CEC) to give us that mandate to start arranging the party register in time,” he said.

The directive according to Todwong was issued by the top party leadership to audit the previous party register.

“We had done it so well and we now have over 11 million members and we now know their location, their numbers and the rest. We want to print this register and take it to the villages so that party members at the village level can update their register,” Todwong said.

The Party’s director for mobilisation, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, said in the run-up to this exercise and for early preparation for the 2026 general elections, they target to leverage media to ensure the dominance of NRM messages.

“What we expect from you as MPs is early dissemination of information to the prospective candidates to ensure adequate preparation. We need to encourage credible women to offer themselves for leadership,” Sseninde said.

The current women council office bearers were elected between July and August 2018 and their terms of office are set to expire during the period of July-August 2022.