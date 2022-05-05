There has been chaos at Parliament as a section of students from Makerere and Kyambogo Universities stormed Parliament in protest of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

The students who had tied themselves on a chain, were in the company of some opposition legislators.

They protested the recent remarks made by President Museveni that those who can not find bread should resort to eating cassava.

Police was however called in to stop them from accessing the August House.

The officers who first tried to talk to the protesting students was later forced to use maximum force.

They were later on arrested and taken to the Central Police Station in Kampala.

By press time, police was yet to come out with a statement on whether the students will be charged.

The protest comes at a time when sections of the public have expressed discontentment with the way government has handled the soaring inflation in the country.

President Museveni while speaking on Labour Day at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds said that the increase in prices is temporary, and that his government will soon find a solution.