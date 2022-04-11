A Colombian researcher has been killed by an elephant in Kibale National Park today, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has confirmed.

According to Bashir Hangi, who is the UWA Spokesperson, the deceased is Ramirez Amaya Sebastian, a Colombian-US based researcher from Arizona State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hangi said in a statement that the Colombian had stationed at the Ngogo Research Station in Kibale National Park in company of his assistant to carry out their routine research in the forest.

“They came across a lone elephant which charged at them forcing the duo to run in different directions. The elephant followed Sebastian and trampled on him leading to his death,” UWA’s Hangi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UWA mouthpiece said that at press time, the authority was working with Police to have the body of the deceased retrieved and taken for further management.

Sebastian’s death is now the second fatal case that has been reported from Uganda’s national parks in 2022.

In late January, a Saudi Arabian national, Sayed Elsahany, was also reported dead after a charging elephant in Murchison Falls National Park trampled on him, killing him on the spot.

UWA in January released a statement appealing to the public to avoid putting themselves in danger while transiting through gazetted areas.

“The safety of people in our protected areas remains paramount to us. We therefore appeal to the public especially those transiting through protected areas to take precaution and avoid putting themselves in harm’s way,” UWA said early this year.