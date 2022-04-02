Entrepreneurs in Uganda have been urged to take advantage of the latest innovative ways of doing business to thrive beyond surviving.

Roy Masiga Gakuo the head, Imuka Access said a technology driven social enterprise that facilitates direct access to financing especially in these trying Covid-19 times must push entrepreneurs to review their businesses with different lenses.

He said this would help the entrepreneur strategise the growth of their business.

Gakuo was speaking to the media ahead of four business retreats to held in Kalangala, Fort Portal, Lira and Mbale. The four day intensive retreats will focus on practical business documentation and how to attract the right customers and investors to scale one’s business.

Several business men and women according to organisers are expected to come together from the 11th to the 14th of April 2022 to get comprehensive training on the importance of documentation in business and how to utilise documentation to get access to financing.