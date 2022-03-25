Centenary Bank has appointed Micheal Bulyerali as the Manager Digital Communication, a fundamental arm in the bank’s marketing and communications division.

Bulyerali an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Marketing with a Master of Management Studies in Marketing Management and a Diploma in Professional Marketing – Digital Strategy is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, UK and possesses vast experience in the fields of digital communication, public relations, and marketing.

He brings a wealth knowledge in corporate communications gained over a period of more than seven years of implementing effective internal communication, media and public relations and digital communications strategies as well as crisis communication.

Prior to his appointment, Bulyerali served as a Corporate Communication Specialist at the bank.

Over the years, Bulyerali has acquired knowledge and experience in online marketing, advertising, search engine optimization and google analytics, components that come in handy for his new position.

Known to most as a team player with diligence and a great sense of integrity, Bulyerali’s appointment has been welcomed and hailed by Centenary Bank’s executive management as well as colleagues.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading, developing, implementing and monitoring the execution of the bank’s the digital marketing and communication strategy to drive online customer acquisition, retention and engagement.