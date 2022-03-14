The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has directed the Traffic Police Director to ensure vehicles belonging to Charles Olim, alias Sipapa are impounded for becoming a menace on the road.

“The matter was brought to the attention of the Inspector General of Police. It has been well acknowledged and instructions to the Police Traffic and Road Safety Director to ensure the vehicle is traced wherever it is,”Enanga said on Monday in response to a question about Sipapa’s impunity.

On several occasions, motorists have said Sipapa who moves in a convoy of two vehicles is becoming a nuisance on the road by disregarding other users.

He has on several occasions been accused of knocking other road users and takes off.

In 2020, Sipapa’s convoy opened fire at a group of National Unity Platform supporters in Kamwokya near the offices of their leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

A number of them were left nursing injuries.

Over the weekend, the overzealous Sipapa who was driving a numberless vehicle in company of armed security personnel was accused of knocking another person’s car before threatening to shoot the victim.

Social media has since been awash with complaints from members of the public asking for security intervention into Sipapa’s behaviour.

“Sipapa is untouchable and even top-ranking cops fear him. They don’t know how he acquired armed state security. But I hope you will find justice one day,” NBS Television investigative journalist, Canary Mugume commented on one of the posts.

He has walked away untouched in most of the incidents he has been involved in.

However, speaking in response to questions about Sipapa’s impunity of not only misbehaving on the road but also driving numberless vehicles, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the matter has been brought to the attention of the Police chief.

He insisted that the self-proclaimed socialite is not larger than life.

“We have ever arrested him at Kira road but that day there was an understanding between him and the victim. They settled the matter but we have ever arrested him. Sipapa is someone who is arrestable. “

Enanga noted that he would soon reach out to the Traffic Police director to find out the whether Sipapa’s vehicle has been impounded or not as had been directed by the IGP.

“We shall generate report to be shared with the respective authority to ensure action is taken. We just need to get to know how far with the directive. It is something acknowledged by the IGP and instructions given to the director.”

It remains to be seen whether this time round, Police will reign in on Sipapa who has been accused by many of acting with impunity and disregard of the law.

Many say he behaves like this because of the armed guard given to him.