MTN Uganda through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, the MTN Foundation, donated Shs 51 million to the victims of mudslides in Kisoro.

The money will be used for buying non-food relief items to support the families that have been adversely affected following the mudslides that left many people displaced, property destroyed and lives lost while others sustained injuries. The mudslides followed the heavy rains that hit the district on January 24, 2022.

Up to 800 households in the villages of Bunagana, Muramba and Nyarusiza were affected by this adversity that claimed 9 lives. Thousands of the victims are currently displaced.

A dummy cheque for the donation of Shs 51 million from MTN was handed over to officials from the Uganda Red cross Society in a press conference held at the MTN Uganda head offices.

The money shall be used by the Uganda Red Cross Society to procure and distribute100 relief kits to support 100 of the displaced families. The kits will include 2 Jerrycans, saucepans, 6 cups, 6 plates, 1 ladle, 1 kitchen knife, 3 blankets, 3 mosquito nets, 3 bars of soap, 1 tarpauline and a plastic storage bag or box.

While handing over the dummy cheque, Enid Edroma, the MTN Uganda Corporate Services General Manager expressed MTN’s heartfelt sympathy to the people of Kisoro.

“MTN as a corporate citizen is interested in the welfare of the communities in which we operate and therefore commiserate with the people of Kisoro who have suffered great loss in the recent Mudslides. We understand that this is such a trying time for them, especially as we are all, as a nation, still trying to find our footing after the inevitable covid-19 lockdown which greatly impacted many livelihoods. We hope that this little support we have rendered will offer some consolation to the affected families,” said Edroma.

The cheque was received by the General Secretary at Uganda Red Cross society, Ronald Kwesigwa who hailed MTN Foundation for always being quick to respond to disaster victims across the country over the year.