The Ministers of Foreign Affairs for Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have met in Kampala to solve the bickering stemming from fishing on Lakes Edward and Albert shared between the two countries.

Whereas in Uganda it is called Lake Albert, in DRC, it is also called Albert Nyanza and Lake Mobutu Sese Seko as it sits on the border between Congo and Uganda.

On the other side, Lake Edward lies astride the border of DRC and Uganda.

Both lakes have been a source of conflict between the two countries with fishermen of either side being arrested by the other country for fishing in their waters.

On many occasions, Congolese fishermen have been arrested by Ugandan security forces for fishing beyond the Ugandan territory and the same has happened on the Congolese side.

On Friday, the first council of ministers met over the implementation of the bilateral fisheries agreement between the two countries.

“The council of ministers held engagements in a cordial atmosphere and reached an agreement on the establishment of the Lake Edward and Lake Albert Fisheries and Aquaculture Organization(LEA-FAO) with headquarters in Entebbe Uganda,” a joint communique read in part.

The joint communique was signed by the Minister for State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation John Mulimba on Uganda’s behalf and Adrien Bokele Djema, the Minister of Fisheries and Livestock for DRC.

Both countries agreed that the organization will be operational three months from now but also agreed to handle their relations in a “holistic manner” through the Joint Permanent Commission which is the framework which provides for engagements and decision making on issues of mutual interest for both countries.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Mulimba said Uganda is committed to ensuring sustainable use of fish resources in the two lakes shared by both Uganda and DRC.

“Uganda’s commitment to pursuing all efforts aimed at sustainable use of the fisheries resources and aquaculture on the Lakes Albert and Edward cannot be over emphasized. The proper management of the resource will not only benefit the fishing communities whose livelihoods depend on the Lakes but will also contribute to the socio-economic development of the two countries as a whole,”Mulimba said.