Security Minister Jim Muhwezi has said that security is determined to end all criminal acts along the Northern Bypass and he is confident that they will bring to an end.

Muhwezi said that they have noted with concern a number of criminal incidents on this road, where thugs attack travellers and they are up to counter them.

He said that, “a joint security team has been put up to curb this vice, we are going to crack the whip to bring an end to this,” Muwhezi said.

Last week, a video of a traveller who was attacked by thugs while driving home along the bypass made rounds on social media.

This was followed by a series of several others videos of travellers who claimed to have been attacked on their way home.

Several motorists have reported near death incidents faced along the busy highway where thugs armed with pavers smash their windscreens, hit the vehicle occupants and later rob them of their valuables.

Police said on Monday that the operations against these criminals are on and the search is on, to identify who they are, and who promotes them.

Police mouthpiece Fred Enanga told the press that they have a number of them in their custody.

“We rounded up a total of 78 suspects and after screening we have processed 60 including those with violent criminal backgrounds involved in acts of burglary and car window smashing among others,”Enanga said.

The northern bypass is an important transport artery in Kampala, and presence of thugs on this road make it difficult for the public who need to use the route for business or to get home.