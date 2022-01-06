Police of Budaka is stuck with the body of an unidentified person whose body was found floating in a water pond at Kataizula Sino Uganda stone quarry, located at Nasawo village Naweyo parish Budaka district.

The body was seen by the local community members who had come to the quarry and to fetch water at the pond.

Immaculate Alaso, the Bukedi North Region Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident

‘’Upon receiving the information a team of officers led by homicide team investigators and scene of crime officer swiftly responded to the scene and retrieved the body whose head was half immersed in water’’ Alaso said.

She said the body was searched but no identification document was found adding that equally the community was allowed to view the body but no one could identify it.

She appealed to the members of the public to check on their missing relatives.

Other residents said the man could have been killed from somewhere and brought to dump at the water pond.

In another separate development, police at Agule Police Post in Pallisa District have today retrieved the body of Calvin Esiep a 19-year-old boy who drowned on Tuesday at Lake Nyaguwo.

He was a resident of Omalinga village Agule parish Agule sub-county.

It’s alleged that on 4th January 2022, the deceased left home to go and scare birds in the rice garden, after which he went to the lake to take bath.

The fishermen later found a small boat with headphones and bathing soap and sponge sailing on its own without any occupant something that caused suspicion that someone could have drowned.

A joint search of police and locals was instituted and the body was retrieved from the water.

By press time both bodies had been conveyed to Mbale and Pallisa hospitals for an autopsy as investigations commence.

Lake Nyaguwo is an affluent of lake Kyoga and covers the districts of Pallisa, Kumi, Ngora, Serere, and Kamuli.

More than 11 people have died in the waters of Lake Kyoga in the last three months.