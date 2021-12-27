Police is investigating circumstances under which a 56 year old man, who has been identified as Gad Sentenekora, died while taking part in an eating competition on Christmas day.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the competition was an ‘amateur’ contest that was promoted by a one Salvan in the village of Kibimbiri, Kihiri sub county in Kanungu district.

This competition had been organised on the night of Christmas, according to Enanga.

Enanga made this revelation while addressing the press in a post Christmas media briefing.

“The victim died when he was choked by the food he was eating and the body was taken the Kihihi health centre where it was established he was choked to death,” Enanga said.

Enanga warned the public to know that such contests are risky and could be life threatening.

“It is common with competition of eating and alcohol drinking which are also dangerous,” Enanga added.

Enanga said that under normal circumstances, the organisers of the event like in some developed countries, should have informed the competitors of the risk and have medical personnel on board, which was not done.

Enanga said that police is now hunting for the organiser and will be charged for negligence acts that caused death.

A death enquiry file was opened at Kabuga Police Post under SD REF 04/26/12/2021.