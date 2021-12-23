Dr. Maggie Kigozi, an investment consultant, has urged young people to stay true to themselves and stop wanting to leave someone else’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the launch of Cosmopolitan Wedding Magazine, Maggie said it is not right for young people to borrow huge sums of money just to finance weddings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a very popular practice in Uganda where people borrow money in order to hold huge weddings and then they are stuck with loans, if you have the money, well and good, go have a good wedding but don’t borrow just to copy those who have and want to make it look glamorous,”

“It doesn’t have to be a posh wedding, you can have a simple but successful one such as mass weddings Pastor Kayanja and others and that will be really good and balanced because of the fact that you are still married,”she added.

She commended young people most especially girls who have stood firm and decided to open up businesses citing Revival Kemigisha, the founder of Cosmopolitan Wedding magazine.

“The world has indeed changed, when we were young, jobs were waiting for us when we were still in Makerere University and one could be sure of a job after graduation. And now it is different, universities are many, graduating thousands of young people but unfortunately there are no jobs for these young people,”she noted.

“I encourage such hustles like this where young people think, innovate and come up with such great ideas and skills to be job creators rather than job seekers.”

She cautioned young people to avoid going for aged women and men just because of riches but rather go for their age mates if they are to enjoy their marriages.