Former Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura has applied to the Uganda Law Council to become a Ugandan court advocate.

Kayihura, who is a qualified lawyer is on the list of 20 others who seek to become legal advocates in different courts of law in the country.

Accordingly, the former IGP was approved during the law council meeting on 10th November 2021 at 10:00 am.

The Law Council is mandated to act as the overall regulatory authority for the entire legal professional and legal aid service providers in Uganda but also inspects law chambers and issues a certificate of approval of the chamber that conforms to the required standards .

Analysts say the latest is one of the indicators of the woes that the former police chief and Museveni’s blue-eyed boy has faced since been dropped as IGP in 2018 and the subsequent charges against him in the army court that he is still battling.

Many say, these have forced him to retreat to his legal profession but it remains to be seen if he could be allowed to practice , provided the ongoing case in the army court.

Earlier this week, the Commander of Land Forces, who is also the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba pleaded with his father President Museveni to forgive Kayihura.

Muhoozi said that Kayihura was a special cadre who inspired him to serve Uganda.

“Gen K Kayihura was one of those special cadres in the early 1990s who inspired us to serve our nation. Others were late Generals Mayombo and Kazini. If he made mistakes, let us use revolutionary methods of work to rectify them. I request the CIC to forgive and rehabilitate him,” Muhoozi said in a tweet.

While President Museveni campaign for another term in Kisoro, Kayihura’s home area earlier this year, local leaders asked him to forgive their son.

They told Museveni that Kayihura had done a lot in mobilising support for the NRM government and consequently ought to be pardoned.

Speaking in response, Museveni said he would ask the army court to look into the request.

“Since the leaders of Kisoro sitting here have asked me to pardon that great NRM mobiliser, I will personally put the request to the military prosecution,” Museveni said.

It remains to be seen what the fate of the former police chief is.