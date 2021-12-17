The president of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC),Patrick Oboi Amuriat has said that Uganda’s nascent democracy must be defined by a politics of inclusion and tolerance that welcomes all the citizens.

Amuriat made the remarks as the party marked 17 years since its inception.

In a statement, Amuriat said that FDC has gloriously united the Ugandan People and led them into a tireless struggles and look ahead at the bright prospects of the cause of the party.

He said Ugandans are more confident towards the goal of building a moderately democratic country in all respects, and towards the Ugandan dream of national rejuvenation and real total liberation.

“Seventeen years ago today, we witnessed a scene that had once seemed impossible, a merger where, three democratic seeking fronts for the first time, coming together to offer the people of this nation a choice and clear sense of direction towards a Uganda that works for all,” he said in a statement.

Amuriat said the emergence of FDC was an epoch event, which profoundly changed the course of opposition politics in modern times, the fate and future of the Ugandan people and nation, and the direction and pattern of Ugandan Politics.

“Friends, true democracy is more than just elections. True democracy, real prosperity, lasting security. These are neither simply given on a silver platter. These must be earned and built from our sweat and blood. In the beginning it was hard, but today we see citizens raising their voices, free from fear, ”he noted.

Amuriat said Ugandans demand a government that will serve them all even when they have been beaten and bloodied, they refused to yield.

“Threatened and harassed, they have come up even in larger numbers to say enough is enough of Mr. Museveni because a leader’s legitimacy can only come from the consent of the people. The Ugandans of tomorrow will be the heirs of solidarity,” he said.