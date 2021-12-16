Ugandan medical workers who were arrested while marching to parliament to demand better pay and working conditions have been released on police bond.

The group of 27 senior and intern health workers had been taken to the Central Police station following their arrest in the capital Kampala.

The marchers had initially decided to sit down in the street when police stopped them.Both senior and intern doctors in the country are on strike.

The medical workers’ strike started early last month, but escalated this week, following an order from the health ministry that all striking intern doctors should vacate their bases at public health facilities within a week.

The ministry also threatened the interns that if they did not complete their rotation, they would not get their practicing licences.

The strike has now been joined by pharmacists, nurses and other trainee medical workers. The in-coming group of interns have also announced that they will not start their training unless their senior colleagues’ demands are met.

The medical interns and senior house officers – those training to become specialists – form the bulk of the healthcare staff in the country.

The interns are paid 750,000 Ugandan Shilling (£160; $210) per month during their placement.

Source: BBC