The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo has tried to reassure people that the intervention of Ugandan troops in the east of the country will be limited, the Reuters news agency reports.

Ugandan and Congolese soldiers have been involved in a joint operation against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) for almost two weeks.

The ADF was founded in Uganda but was forced out of the country in the first decade of the century.

A spate of bombings in Uganda attributed to the ADF triggered the Ugandan intervention.

But concerns have been raised in DR Congo as on previous occasions when Ugandan troops entered the country, they were accused of looting and human rights abuses.

“I will ensure that the presence of Ugandan troops on our soil is limited to the time strictly necessary for this operation,” Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi is quoted by Reuters as saying in a state of the union address.

For its part, Uganda has said that it would stay in DR Congo for as long as it took to defeat the ADF, Reuters reports.

