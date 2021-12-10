Egypt, Ethiopia and Eritrea are among the countries highlighted for jailing numerous journalists in the past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says the number of reporters imprisoned around the world hit a record high in 2021 – with China and Myanmar the worst culprits.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its annual report, the New York-based organisation said 293 journalists were currently in jail worldwide, up from 280 last year.

Across Africa the CPJ found journalists were jailed in their dozens:

Egypt: 25

Eritrea: 16

Ethiopia: 9

Rwanda: 7

Cameroon: 6

Morocco: 3

Algeria: 2

Somalia: 2

Benin: 2

Nigeria: 1

Central Africa Republic: 1

DR Congo: 1

It said Mexico was the deadliest country for journalists, with nine murdered there last year. Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Russia were also highlighted.

Source: BBC