The vast majority of prostitutes, I suppose, join prostitution because their existence is threatened. Before joining the job, most prostitutes, I surmise, face a threatening scarcity of food, clothing, medication and shelter.

When such fundamentals of life are too scarce, there are no limits to efforts people make and or violence they display in the hope to secure them. The sense of morality in starving people or those who are on the brink of starvation is exceedingly low.

After practicing the job, the lucky ones succeed in finding means to the basics of life and many find themselves trapped in the job. Like it is for any other job, when you master the formula to earn or, to put it another way, when you learn to connect dots, it becomes unattractive to abandon that same job. The job feels comfortable.

Also psychologically, it seems when human beings engage in an immoral act for sometime, the immoral side of that act vanishes. One might remain conscious about the dissenting voices from society but they deem such voices irrational.

And what do you expect a prostitute like Bad Black who, apparently, has secretly slept with men that society rates as moral and rational to do? To abandon the job? Bad Black knows the shame or dirt of society in respect with sexual immorality or prostitution more than most of us. Bad Black knows that society isn’t what it purports to be.

Such a prostitute doesn’t find any rational reason to abandon the job because our minds are constructed to believe that a good job is one that enables us to earn handsomely. She would drop prostitution on grounds of morality but after sleeping with men who matter, morality also ceases to be a consideration.

One time, as I was scrolling down the newsfeed on Twitter, a young woman defended prostitution by posing a question: “Why is it right for Messi or Ronaldo to use their body parts( legs and head) to earn and wrong for a random woman to use her p***y to earn?”

As you can see, such a question calls for a rational debate as opposed to a moral one, and suggests that the young woman who asked it doesn’t think that morality is important when pursuing income. If the law can spare them, there’s absolutely nothing to worry about.

Men, who are the customers, on another hand, are willing to buy women. I assume, to men, buying women saves them money, time and shields them against emotional breakdown.

If you are a man who buys women, you choose when to and how much to spend. You don’t get calls from girlfriends asking for an urgent 20k, hair, pedicure and manicure money etc.

You don’t waste time launching unsuccessful romantic aspirations on different women.

Because there’s no emotional attachment in the prostitution arrangement, men aren’t prone to emotional despair caused by heartbreaks.

With such a strategic convergence of interests, what really can stand in the way of prostitution?

Prostitutes also can’t maintain the number of customers at a minimum only necessary for providing basic needs. Acquisitiveness — the desire to hoard as much as possible — compels each one of them to sleep with as many men as possible.

If you think that morality is important, there’s reason to worry because scarcity of basic needs among young women and men in Uganda is skyrocketing. And, as I’ve noted at the start of this article, scarcity of basic needs leads us to extremes in the hunt for survival.