Brazil to face Uruguay in quarters after Colombia draw

Brazil will face Uruguay in the Copa America quarter-finals after being held by Colombia in their final group-stage match.

Brazil, five-time World Cup winners, knew victory in California would ensure they finished top of the group and they started brightly as Barcelona winger Raphinha scored a stunning free-kick to put his side ahead.

But Colombia, unbeaten since February 2022, responded emphatically and equalised just before half-time when Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz struck from close range.

Colombia, who have won the competition once, came closest to winning it when striker Rafael Borre fired over at the back post after being found by Johan Mojica's cross with six minutes left.

The draw means Colombia win Group D and earn a favourable tie against Panama in the last eight, while runners-up Brazil will face 15-time winners Uruguay.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr will miss Brazil's quarter-final after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament.

In the group's other match, Costa Rica beat Paraguay 2-1 thanks to goals from Francisco Calvo and Josimar Alcocer.

But Costa Rica needed results elsewhere to go their way in order to progress, and finished a point behind Brazil to miss out.

The tournament's last eight commences on Friday, when holders Argentina play Ecuador (02:00 BST).