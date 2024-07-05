    • NRM supporters gather at Kololo to applaud Museveni for "steady leadership"

    NRM supporters gather at Kololo to applaud Museveni for "steady leadership"
    President Museveni .

    By Ramson Muhairwe
    Thousands of NRM supporters have gathered at Kololo independence grounds to celebrate and thank president Museveni for his leadership and spearheading the country for close to 49 years.

    Some of the members at the event are dignitaries from different countries, political leaders, religious leaders and other members of the public.

    The event has been organized by the NRM secretariat led by the director for mobilisation, Rosemary Sseninde.

    President Museveni who is the chief guest is expected to arrive at the venue in the afternoon.

    Members of the public are expected to give the president gifts and rewards as a token of appreciation .

    "Many times it has been the president giving. This time it will be us giving him," Sseninde said.

