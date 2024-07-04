    • Porn star also says Diddy sexually assaulted her

    Sean "Diddy" Combs

    The complaint filed in New York by former porn star Adria English is the latest of several lawsuits filed against the star in recent months.

    BBC | Embattled rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another sexual assault case after a woman came forward with fresh accusations against him.

    Mr Combs, who is one of rap's most successful moguls, has consistently denied all allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse, including the latest ones.

    The star is now reportedly also the subject of a federal criminal investigation, though there is no sign any charges are imminent, according to NBC News.

    Mr Combs's legal woes have mounted after accusations made by ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura in November. Earlier this year, he apologised after footage came to light that showed him attacking Ms Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016.

    The new case against in New York alleges that Mr Combs "forced and coerced (Ms English) to engage in sex work for him" at parties.

    It also alleges that the rapper threatened to ruin her career if she did not comply.

    A total of 33 allegations are made against Mr Combs and his associates in Ms English's 114-page filing, which gives an account of events between 2004 and 2009.

    “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” his lawyer told US media.

    The statement went on to say that "Mr Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court”.

    Ms English is the latest in a string of women to make claims against Mr Combs in recent months, following a lawsuit launched by Ms Ventura that was settled by Mr Combs in November for an undisclosed sum.

    She had accused him of rape and sexual trafficking over a decade. Mr Combs' team clarified that the settlement was not an admission of wrongdoing.

    Various allegations of sexual and physical abuse have been made against the rapper since then.

    His homes in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida, were raided earlier this year as part of a federal investigation into human trafficking.

    Mr Combs's team has been notified that he is a subject of an ongoing federal criminal investigation, according to NBC News, citing two sources familiar with his legal issues.

    Details of the reported investigation have not been revealed, and neither federal officials or Mr Combs's legal team have commented on the matter specifically.

